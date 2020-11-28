Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

