Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,339,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.