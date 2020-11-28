Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.