Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.