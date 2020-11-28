Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

