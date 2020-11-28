Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

