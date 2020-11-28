Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

