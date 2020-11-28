Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $188.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $188.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

