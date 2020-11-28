Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 354.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 156.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 220,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

