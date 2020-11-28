Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $7,677,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $5,207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

CAT opened at $175.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.