Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $295.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

