Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.