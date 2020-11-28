Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

