Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

