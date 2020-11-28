Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,521,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.