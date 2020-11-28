Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 30 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.53 and a 200 day moving average of $647.80. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.