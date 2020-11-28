Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

FANG stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.