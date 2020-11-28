Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

