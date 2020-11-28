Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,171 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 83.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

