Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $45,439,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.3% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $16,258,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

