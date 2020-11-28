Morgan Stanley Lowers Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

