Morgan Stanley Lowers Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NTXFY stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Natixis has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Natixis Company Profile

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

