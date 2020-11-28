Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Societe Generale began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

