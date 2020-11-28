Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NatWest Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

