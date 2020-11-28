Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.