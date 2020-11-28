Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $689,657.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00365490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.03016431 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

