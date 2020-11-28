MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Creative Planning boosted its position in MSCI by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MSCI by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,022. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

