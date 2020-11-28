MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.38.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

