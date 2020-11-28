MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

