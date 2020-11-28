MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.12% of Humana worth $68,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.49. The company had a trading volume of 310,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

