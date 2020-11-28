MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 365,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.58. 5,763,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

