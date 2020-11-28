MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 864,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.25% of MetLife worth $84,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 910,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 727,834 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,733. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

