MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,183,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 389,120 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $64,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

NYSE GM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. 7,528,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,637,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

