MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.25% of Hologic worth $42,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Seeyond grew its position in Hologic by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hologic by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 624,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

