MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. 5,040,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,128,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

