MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 255.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

