MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $20.86 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

INFO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. 608,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $95.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

