MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $32.71 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 883.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.60. 1,595,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,568. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

