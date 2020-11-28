MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $41.39 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,145 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 8,499,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

