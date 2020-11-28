MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $43.27 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $43,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,052.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,839.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,739.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

