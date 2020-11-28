MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $50.59 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,018. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

