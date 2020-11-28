MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $52.82 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $52,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 195.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.57. 407,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

