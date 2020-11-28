MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $55.63 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. 140166 boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. 3,506,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

