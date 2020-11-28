MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $74.78 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,230 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $74,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,879. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

