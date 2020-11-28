MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $83.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,793.19. 884,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,662.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,528.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

