MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,637 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $26,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.81. 886,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,456. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

