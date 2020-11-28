MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NOC traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.03. 475,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,195. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

