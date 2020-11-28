MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $28.25 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,247,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $3,459,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 997,768 shares of company stock worth $136,817,268. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $150.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,536. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.31 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.