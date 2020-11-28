MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $43.17 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,165,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of Ecolab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded up $6.78 on Friday, hitting $224.81. 792,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

