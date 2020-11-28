MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 988,994 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 10,769,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,725,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

